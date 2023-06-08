WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 40th annual Washington Summer Festival is taking place this weekend with vendors and entertainment on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s kind of like a celebration of summer … All the kids are getting out of school … we say that Summer Festival has something for everybody and it really does,” said Catherine Glover, executive director for the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce.

A dance mob, amusements, a performance by the Embers and fireworks will take place on the first day of the festival. On Saturday there will be a 5k, salsa dancing workshop, boat rides and an open mic night.

Visit the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce website for more information about entertainment and a full schedule.