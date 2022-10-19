WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Smoke on the Water, one of Washington Noon Rotary’s major annual fundraisers, is coming to the Washington waterfront this weekend.

The two-day event starts Friday and runs through Saturday evening. Smoke on the Water features barbecue and chili contests, live music, vendors, a 5K, a car show and other festivities. All proceeds from the event go to local nonprofits.

The event brings an estimated 15,000 people to Washington, officials said.

“What makes it worth it for me is to see how much the community benefits from it,” event coordinator Pam Anderson said.

A full schedule of events is available on the Smoke on the Water website.

“Our biggest draw is that we serve the best barbecue from around the state,” Anderson said. “That’s why people like to come and sample some of the best barbecue. And it’s a great family event, and the biggest draw of all is that all of the money goes back to nonprofit groups in our area.”