PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A few local events have had to be postponed recently due to inclement weather, including the Pink Hill EGGstravaganza.

The event is scheduled for this Sunday at 2 p.m. on Carol Drive in Pink Hill.

Pink Hill resident Jennifer Murphy created the festival for children and parents to enjoy. This is the festival’s first year, and it is already generating excitement within the community.

“If you’re from the area, you will know everybody and if you’re not, by the end of the festival you will know everybody because we’ll introduce you to everybody,” Murphy said.

The poor weather put a damper on events.

“Our weather people did not do a good job getting rid of that monsoon that happened last Saturday,” Murphy joked.

If you’re interested in small-town a small-town feel, then this Pink Hill festival is for you. The event is volunteer-driven, particularly when it comes to stuffing 10,000 eggs with candy and toys for the egg hunt.

“This is the first year my staff has had to stuff all 10,000 eggs, they were very grateful,” Murphy said. “We had two community events where people came out and donated their time and stuffed them for us. Pretty much most of the community gets involved in some way.”

If you’re searching for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, check out the vendors.

“If you want to do shopping for presents for people, you need to be at our festival,” Murphy said. “They make jewelry, candles, clothes, and ornaments. You name it, they have it.”

Vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment will be present at the event. Bouncy houses and a bubble machine have been rented for the festival. There will even be a visit from the Easter Bunny.

“I have almost 40 [vendors] who have reconfirmed. We’re going to have lots of food,” Murphy said.