GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Independence Day is coming up, and what better way to enjoy the holiday than by attending one of the many events in Eastern North Carolina.

Many areas will have parades, festivals, and of course … fireworks. We’ve compiled an extensive list of cities, towns and military installations in ENC that will be celebrating the Fourth of July again this year.

Some events start on Friday and run through July 4 while others are being held this weekend and on July 3.

Click on the below city or town where you want to go and get information about events there. If you don’t see a city or town on the list, let us know at newsdesk@wnct.com and we’ll add them.

(Getty Images)

Atlantic Beach

Beaufort

Belhaven

Buxton (Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

Camp Lejeune

Edenton

Elizabeth City

Emerald Isle, Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point Peletier

Farmville

Goldsboro

GREENVILLE FIREWORKS PREVIEW_25246

Greenville

Havelock

Jacksonville (Check out here, too)

Kill Devil Hills

Kinston

Manteo

Morehead City

Nags Head

Tryon Palace Fourth of July (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

New Bern

Tryon Palace, New Bern (More from WNCT.com)

Ocracoke

Oriental (More from WNCT.com)

Pikeville

Rocky Mount

Surf City

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

Swansboro

Tarboro

Washington

Wilmington

Wilson

Windsor