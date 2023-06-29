GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Independence Day is coming up, and what better way to enjoy the holiday than by attending one of the many events in Eastern North Carolina.

Many areas will have parades, festivals, and of course … fireworks. We’ve compiled an extensive list of cities, towns and military installations in ENC that will be celebrating the Fourth of July again this year.

Some events start on Friday and run through July 4 while others are being held this weekend and on July 3.

Click on the below city or town where you want to go and get information about events there. If you don’t see a city or town on the list, let us know at newsdesk@wnct.com and we’ll add them.

