WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade materials span across six blocks. Admission and parking are free, as well as all activities within the festival.

In addition to arts and crafts vendors, the NC Whirligig Festival hosts more than 100 food, commercial and nonprofit vendors. Within the festival footprint are four entertainment stages featuring performances from local bands, dance troupes, choirs and active artists. Other activities at the festival this year include extreme inflatables, the Whirli-Kidz Zone, the Hustle for Health 5K (formerly known as the Whirli-Run), a BMX Stunt Show, a performance by The Embers and a number of art contests.

This year’s festival will feature four new elements: