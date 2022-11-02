WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday.
The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade materials span across six blocks. Admission and parking are free, as well as all activities within the festival.
In addition to arts and crafts vendors, the NC Whirligig Festival hosts more than 100 food, commercial and nonprofit vendors. Within the festival footprint are four entertainment stages featuring performances from local bands, dance troupes, choirs and active artists. Other activities at the festival this year include extreme inflatables, the Whirli-Kidz Zone, the Hustle for Health 5K (formerly known as the Whirli-Run), a BMX Stunt Show, a performance by The Embers and a number of art contests.
This year’s festival will feature four new elements:
- The PNC After Concert, a free event at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park Stage, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The concert will feature Uptown Funk, a Bruno Mars tribute band.
- The Beer & Bones Zone will be located at the Whirligig Park field and PNC Pavilion. Bones Zone hours will be all day on Saturday and Sunday and Beer Zone hours will be Saturday, November 5, from 4 – 8:00 pm.
- The Whirligig Festival has new mascots: Professor Whirl E. Gig and his sidekick, Saw Dog. Inspired by the whimsy of the Whirligigs and the genius of their creator, Vollis Simpson, Professor Whirl E. Gig is an “agent of imagination.” Saw Dog is inspired by the Whirligig of the same name that can be seen at Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park. The Professor and Saw Dog can be found at the Whirli-Kidz Zone during the festival.
- For the first time in recent years, NC Whirligig Festival visitors can attend an attraction the day before the festival on Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Edna Boykin Cultural Center. The Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park, in partnership with Wilson Arts, have organized a screening of the recent PBS documentary on the life and work of Vollis Simpson, Changes in the Wind. Keith Barnes, author of the newly released book about Simpson, Creator of the Whirligigs, will also be in attendance to sign copies of his book. Barnes and the Tarheel Traveler, Scott Mason, will be in front of the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park Museum during the festival to sign books and answer questions