Live music is back! Hundreds attend Luke Bryan concert in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Live music returned to the Queen City in a big way Friday night. Country superstar Luke Bryan took the stage at PNC Pavilion for the first major concert of the year.

Bryan was originally scheduled to perform here in August of 2020.

“Well we’ve gone to Luke Bryan the last four or five years. And these tickets are from last year when it got canceled,” said Bryon Webber of Denver. “And it just happened to fall on my birthday.”

Long before the music started on stage, the party started in the parking lot. The venue warned concert goers to get here early as parking spots quickly filled up.

Cornhole, cowboy boots and country music were everywhere in sight.

“Concerts are my vacation. I could go to Hawaii or the Bahamas. But no. I’m sitting here at PNC,” said Summer Stowe.

For many fans, this was their first large gathering and concert in more than a year.

“With no live music, life was boring,” said Melinda Webber.

There are changes for this season’s concert at the pavilion. For instance, paper tickets are a thing of the past. Concert goers have to download a digital ticket on their smartphone.

“I have to say, I was a little leery at first. Just because I had never done the digital thing. But the people at the gate were really nice,” said Della Keen, who was going to her first concert is several years.

“We’ll see at the box office. But I’ve got it pulled up. I’m ready!”

Cash will not be accepted at any vendor booths this year, credit and debit cards only. And the clear bag policy will be in effect. Friday is the beginning of a big music weekend at PNC Pavilion.

Dave Matthews Band will be taking the stage Saturday night.