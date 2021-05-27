Local artist launches multimedia company to create a hub for creatives in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville artist is launching a multimedia company in hopes of creating a home base for creatives in the area.

Eastern North Carolina is full of talented young people and that’s when the idea of having a place for more opportunities was developed. Artist Dre of the East founded 94 East, which helps artists with videography, sound engineering, photography and more.

“I’m trying to get to the point where it’s on the same page as Raleigh, Charlotte and any other place where you go, and they have this culture of music where artists are just flourishing,” said Dre of the East. “If you record your track here, immediately after you can sit down with one of the videographers and speak about how you’re going to shoot your video.”

Musicians can also learn about how the business side of the industry works through classes at 94 East.

“I’ll be offering classes that teach artists more about the distribution or the difference between certain royalties,” Dre of the East said.

Dre tells 9OYS he’s excited to see how his company will impact artists in North Carolina.

“I really want it to be something that changes the way artists think. I’m willing to grow, I’m willing to expand, if you have any ideas feel free to contact me and book a session,” he said.

If you’re a creative looking to get involved with 94 East you can contact Dre at 94EasttheLabel@gmail.com or you can call (252) 375-3649.

You can also find 94 East on Instagram here.