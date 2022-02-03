Local arts centers adapt to COVID-19 guidelines to keep live performances

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Broadway and performing arts had to shut down across the nation.

But now, performing arts are back and adapting to guidelines as COVID still remains present to try to avoid having to shut down again. Magnolia Arts Center is one local venue in Greenville trying to navigate performing while still in a pandemic.

“We’ve never had to face anything like this before. And we tried to keep the safety of our actors and the safety of our patrons foremost in our thoughts,” said Mitch Butts, artistic director for Magnolia Arts Center.

To keep the audience, cast and crew safe, wearing masks are required for the cast until they get on stage to perform. The crew wears masks the whole time. A cleaning crew also cleans the center thoroughly after every performance.

Denise Walker is a representative at Whirligig Stage. Whirligig is currently holding performances at the State Theatre. Walker teaches her performers ways to perform while wearing masks the whole time.

“When you’re performing with a mask, you have to enunciate a little bit differently,” said Walker. “We’re also talking to the kids about how you’re having to use your body a little bit more, to project and to show, you know, sort of how you’re acting.”

For those at the Greenville Arts Center, the pandemic reassured them of how important local art is.

“When we first really opened back up and doing our comedy shows, it was like people were able to breathe and you know, feel good. And actually, you know enjoy joy and laughter, and it was actually a great filler for us because we knew that we’re still needed in the community, and our art does matter,” said Terri Campbell-Payton, creative director at the Greenville Theatre Art Center.

Guidelines and safety measures will continue to be followed at the centers because as the saying goes “the show must go on.”

