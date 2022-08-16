WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The third time is definitely the charm.

Washington resident David Lee Jones, who grew up in Bethel, always loved county music from a young age. It was played constantly around him and his family, which lead to him picking up the guitar himself. Flash forward and now, Jones plays to packed houses and is releasing new music to please his fans.













Recently, all his hard work has paid off with Jones winning Best County Male for the third time recently at the Carolina Music Awards.

In the video above, Jones talks about writing songs with his wife, winning awards and much more.