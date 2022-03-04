GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Going undercover has its benefits, especially when it’s eventually broadcast on national TV.

US Cellular will be featured on Friday night’s episode of CBS’s Emmy-Award-winning reality series, “Undercover Boss.” Chief Executive Officer Laurent LT Therivel is featured in the episode as he goes undercover with associates across the company.

“LT” said, “By going undercover and spending time with our associates in various roles, I gained an even greater appreciation for the work they put in to keep our customers connected. I’m grateful for the insights I gained worked alongside them, and I’m excited for viewers to see these dedicated members of the cellular team in action on March 4.”

If customers go to their local US Cellular stores, they will find employees celebrating the show with photo stations, a cardboard cutout of LT from the episode, fake mustaches for photo opportunities and information from the show.

The show will be broadcast at 8 on WNCT. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.