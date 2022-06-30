STAMFORD, Conn. (WTAJ) Boxing and social media superstar Logan Paul has signed an official WWE contract, according to WWE.

Paul, who has been quite the trendsetter lately in the boxing world was part of a tag team with “The Miz” at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

While the match carried itself and Paul looked like a true Superstar, The Miz was quick to tear him down after the match. The Miz was not at all excited about the victory and gave Paul his finisher, the “skull crushing finale”

Paul is back though. He has an official contract, according to WWE and he’s looking to change the game. He’s looking forward to Summerslam to get his revenge on The Miz.

The Miz has been taking the world by storm yet again in 2022 after joining the cast of So You Think You Can Dance as well as Miz and Mrs. a reality show featuring The Miz and his wife, Maryse.

Who do you think Logan Paul should be facing and fighting?