Ludacris loves Virginia’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — You know, Ludacris did mention parts of Virginia in “Area Codes.”

The three-time Grammy-winning rapper was thrilled when he saw a viral tweet showing a creative Virginia Department of Transportation sign paying homage just north of Richmond on I-95.

“Virginia I Love You Back! Can’t Believe this is real. Should this sh** be on every highway?” he wrote on Instagram in response to the sign, which read “Driving Fast and Furious? That’s Ludacris.”

VDOT replied to Twitter user @reesetrece, who shared the photo, with “We’re trying our best.”

VDOT is known for their clever signs across the commonwealth, and they’ve got a pretty funny Twitter, too.

“F9” premiered last week as “The Fast and the Furious” series marked its 20th anniversary, and Ludacris reprised his role as Tej Parker. It’s the ninth installment of the series, which is set to wrap up after two more upcoming movies.