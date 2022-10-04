GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Maybe TikTok is going the way of the Dodo?

Greenville’s social media star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has over 100 million followers on YouTube. He recently jumped on a podcast called “Full Send Podcast” and stated how he thought TikTok won’t last long.

Why would MrBeast make such a wild guess? YouTube, of course.

Unilad’s story talked about how in 2020, YouTube has made it easier to make shorts, videos similar to TikTok. They generate revenue for YouTube creators without such a long number of minutes needed for the video.

“I thought the same but YouTube Shorts, they’ve really taken some huge strides,” MrBeast told host Kyle Foregeard, according to Unilad.

“So starting in January, if you get like, hypothetically, a billion views on TikTok, whatever that is, that’s like $1,000. A billion views over here on YouTube? I mean, that could literally make you like $100,000.”

Only time will tell if MrBeast is right.