NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to sing along in New Bern.

Conductor, James Ogle, will be in New Bern for the thirty-eighth performance of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, set for Monday, December 5 at Centenary United Methodist Church.

An open rehearsal will be held at 3 p.m. and a performance at 7:30 p.m.

Rehearsals for the show will begin on October 17 at 7 pm in the Sanctuary of Centenary United Methodist Church and continue each Monday except October 31, and on the weekend of the performance.

There are no auditions for singers, but performers are looking for G. Schirmer’s score, available at Fuller Music, 2310 Trent Road in New Bern.

Along with the singers will be an orchestra composed of members of the North Carolina Symphony, many of whom have returned to New Bern each year for this occasion.

The Centenary United Methodist Church is located at 309 New St. in New Bern.

For information, phone Pat Rowlett at (252) 637-3270.