GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to two-step with your partner.

On August 20, Greenville’s Nash Hot Chicken will hold its inaugural live music festival called Nash Bash. The event will be held at 114 East 5th St. The festival will last from noon to midnight.

The event will feature local musicians and bands, giveaways, and much more. For more information about the event, click here.