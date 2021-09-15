NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville to open Saturday

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: A Time for Science

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The grand opening for the NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville is scheduled to open on Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 729 Dickinson Avenue.

This event is free and open to the community. Organizers said during the event visitors will be able to explore exhibits inside the museum and 40+ science stations outside of the museum showcasing a variety of science topics and careers all with hands-on activities for learners of every age.

All in-person programs will follow current state and federal health guidelines and apply a range of safety measures.

For more information click here.

Photo Credit: Uptown Greenville

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV