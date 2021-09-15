NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville to open Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The grand opening for the NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville is scheduled to open on Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 729 Dickinson Avenue.

This event is free and open to the community. Organizers said during the event visitors will be able to explore exhibits inside the museum and 40+ science stations outside of the museum showcasing a variety of science topics and careers all with hands-on activities for learners of every age.

All in-person programs will follow current state and federal health guidelines and apply a range of safety measures.

