Nelly to highlight MumFest concert in New Bern on Oct. 29

NEW BERN, NC — WRNS 95.1 and Swiss Bear, Inc., the Main Street organization for the City of New Bern, announced 3-time Grammy Award Winning Artist Nelly will be headlining the WRNS/Swiss Bear MumFest Concert, presented by Riverside Auto Group.

This year’s concert will take place on Friday, October 29th at Lawson Creek Park. Joining Nelly on stage will be Warner Music recording artist Walker County and local artist Jake Sutton with gates opening at 4:30 pm and the first artist taking the stage at 6 pm.

“This is the biggest artist to ever play in New Bern. Nelly has had so many hits, including winning multiple Grammy awards,” concert organizer Buddy Bengel said.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Thursday at 10 am through Etix. Information on ticket prices and links for tickets can be found at MumFest.com and WRNS.com.

Food trucks will be available throughout Lawson Creek Park. The event will be held rain or shine. The concert is part of the 2021 MumFest plan to extend the festival into a full month of fun and entertainment. MumFest will be October 9th and 10th and MumFeast! October 15th and 16th.

Additional information on the schedule of events, parking, VIP experiences and more will be available on

MumFest.com.