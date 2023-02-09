NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Come one, come all.

On Friday, the New Bern Civic Theatre will start the 2023 season by celebrating a $200,000 renovation project that took the past 18 months to finish. The renovation included new seating, HVAC units, restrooms, sound and lighting equipment and a new performance/rehearsal venue as well.

The theatre closed for renovation on Dec. 6, 2022 and will now reopen with a ribbon cutting and reception on Friday from 5:30-9 p.m.

“It has taken a tremendous amount of work and support from our community of volunteers and donors to make this dream a reality,” said Michael Tahaney, New Bern Civic Theatre executive director. “The success of this project shows how important New Bern Civic Theatre is to our area.”

NBCT began its renovation project with CARES ACT funding in 2021 which helped upgrade its HVAC units.

Click here to go to the New Bern Civic Theatre’s website.