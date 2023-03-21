NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to enjoy some music!

“Honk! JR” is a musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen tale The Ugly Duckling, incorporating a message of tolerance. The story takes place in a rural farmland starring a swan hatchling who is mistaken as an ugly duckling upon falling into a mother duck’s nest.

The New Bern Civic Theatre production is performed by StageHands, a group of actors aged through 8 through 18.

Season performances run weekends from March 24 through April 2. For more information, click here.