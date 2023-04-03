NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — The New Bern Historical Society is celebrating its 100th year with a special free exhibit at the North Carolina History Center’s Duffy Gallery.

Entitled “Through the Looking Glass, A Journey with the Storytellers”, the exhibit will fill the gallery and will be free and open to the public from April 22 to January 5, 2024. After 100 years, the Historical Society has a large collection of images and artifacts of New Bern’s history.

Many of these have been hidden for years in files and storage, and others will be on loan from friends. The generosity of many, including our friends at Tryon Palace, has made this impressive exhibit possible.

(New Bern Historical Center photo)

Executive Director, Mickey Miller explains: “After working on this project for over two years, we are thrilled to be able to share it with everyone. This is no ordinary museum exhibit – it will take you on a fascinating multi-dimensional journey with storytellers through not only our 100 years, but also from New Bern’s very beginnings.”

The Duffy Gallery is located in the North Carolina History Center at 529 South Front Street and is open from 10 am to 5 pm Monday – Saturday, and noon-5 pm on Sunday. Admission to the Duffy Gallery is free.

One hundred years is a feast for any organization and it began at the home of Mrs. R. N. Duffy on April 19, 1923, when 19 people gathered to start a branch of the State Historical Society. It has grown over the years to more than 1200 members with our mission to “celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education.” That’s a century of service telling the story of the remarkable people and events that have shaped this community and contributed to our state and nation.Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.