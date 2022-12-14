NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern’s Civic Theatre closed its curtains on December 4 for renovations.

While the building is being worked on now, the theatre is starting to be rebuilt to give the viewers the best experience possible. NBCT is accepting donations to assist them in this process from several sources. Grant funds, increased ticketed events for the 2023 season, and the “Best Seat in the House” donations campaign are all in the process of happening.

NCBT thinks “the vibrant community of New Bern deserves a beautiful, comfortable home for live events that serves as the heart of the art downtown.”

To help the theatre be rebuilt, become a patron, donor, or volunteer here.