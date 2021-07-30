New fall attraction coming to Callaway Gardens

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – As fall approaches, Callaway Resort and Gardens will begin a brand new family-friendly attraction, Pumpkins at Callaway. The attraction will feature a dance tunnel, mini golf and many other activities for adults and children.

Sonny Horton, the Vice President and General Manager at Callaway Resort and Gardens, partnered with Herschend Park and Entertainment and came up with the idea. He felt like September and October were a need period regarding attractions for the community.

“We know how to market and we know how to build special events and so I think the region is going to be very excited about what’s coming,” said Horton.

The pumpkin attraction will begin on the first day of fall on September 10 and last eight weekends until Halloween. It will be open on Friday’s, Saturday’s and Sunday’s. People that purchase an admission to the gardens during the day will be welcomed to visit the attraction at dusk.

Stan Morrell, the Vice President of Entertainment and Events for Herschend Family Entertainment, wanted to put together a family-friendly event where families did not have to worry about being scared during the fall.

“We’re very, very excited about this and it’s the beginning of a new family tradition we believe, in this area. Just bringing your family, having fun and it’s going to be a must-do,” said Morrell.

Morrell said both organizations have been very excited about the unveiling of this new attraction. They hope it becomes a hit for the families in the area.

Throughout the attraction, there will be black lights in the gardens lighting up all the pumpkins, displays, mini golf and dance tunnel each night. Families can also expect to see costume contests, pie eating contests, seasonal food and story time with Spookley.

Tickets can be purchased at their website www.callawaygardens.com.