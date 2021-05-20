New Myrtle Beach amusement park to open Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new amusement park in Myrtle Beach is set to open Friday, according to the park.

The new park, called Funplex Myrtle Beach, sits right off North Ocean Boulevard between 14th and 15th avenues. The park was tentatively scheduled to open May 3. The park will open at 11 a.m. Friday.

Entrance into the park is free but there is a fee for rides. Individual ride credits will cost $1.25, or passes can be bought in several price tiers that include bonus credits.

24 credits — $25

50 credits — $50

77 credits — $75

104 credits — $100

135 credits — $125

Courtesy: Funplex Myrtle Beach

CEO Brian Williams said the amusement park added about 100 jobs to the area.

More information can be found on the park’s website.