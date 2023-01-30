MANTEO, N.C (WAVY) – The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island will be closed from January 30 through February 3.

The aquarium is closing for small life support renovations and preparations for future exhibits.

Staff will be on-site for training, renovating life support systems on the Close Encounter stingray touch pool and preparing for a future oyster exhibit.

“This short closure opportunity allows us to complete multi-day projects that positively impact the guest experience without the necessity of overnight work,” said Larry Warner, aquarium director.

The aquarium will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. Saturday, February 4.

To make reservations for the aquarium, visit North Carolina Aquarium Roanoke Island.