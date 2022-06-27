NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina History Theater is offering its second comic murder mystery, “Who Killed Mr. O’Blatherskite?” for the dates during August

It’s a chance to have a night of entertainment at clubs, organizations, country clubs or theaters and will bring the show to your location.

Mr. O’Blatherskite – the corrupt president of a western railroad – has been found murdered in his private car. All the suspects are on the train – Sheriff Randy—a fatherly type of guy, his sidekick the Barney-Fife-like Deputy Arney; Mac, a gambler and con artist and his sidekick the not-so-sweet Sweet Mary. Throw in Duncan, the conductor who used to own this railroad – until Mr. O’Blatherskite won it from him in with a questionable five-ace straight – and the determined lady bounty hunter Jane Dade who is tracking Mac and swears she will always get her man.

The audience gets to try and solve it as well, interviewing the suspects between scenes, and the best guessing guest at the end of the night wins a prize.

For information on how to schedule this comic mobile murder mystery for your venue or organization, contact the North Carolina History Theater at NCHT2021@gmail.com or call Bill Hand at 252-229-4977.