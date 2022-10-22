(WGHP) — Two feature films will be made in North Carolina thanks to approval from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

“The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” is a feature film adaptation of Edward Kelsey Moore’s novel by the same name. Production is underway, filming primarily in New Hanover County. has been approved for a rebate up to $5.75 million.

NCDOC released the following description of “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat”:

The story follows three best friends who have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness, and the blues.

“Mother Couch!” is an independent feature film. Filming is expected to begin this week in the greater Charlotte area. It has been approved for a rebate up to $1.75 million.

NCDOC released the following description of “Mother Couch!”:

This independent feature film project tells the story of how three estranged children who are brought together as they attempt to figure out why their mother has stationed herself on a green couch inside a local furniture store and refuses to leave.

The Department of Commerce estimates that these projects combined will generate direct in-state spending of about $30 million and create more than 1,500 jobs.

“It’s pretty simple: film productions mean good jobs across North Carolina,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in the news release. “We’ve worked hard to bring the film industry back with record investments and huge momentum for the future.”