NOW IN ENC: ‘Movie Under The Stars’ hits Pitt County Fairgrounds this Friday, Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join digital reporter Victoria Holmes as she chats with Jeremy Taylor from US Cellular about a free drive-in movie screening happening this weekend.

Event location: 3910 Martin Luther King Jr Highway (Pitt County Fairgrounds)

“Movie Under the Stars” includes a screening of Shrek 2 that will start Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and it will be open to 200 vehicles free of charge each night. Pre-movie activities will begin at 7 p.m. and include trivia game shown on the big screen.

Details are available at drivein.uscellular.com, and anyone 18 years or older can register for a parking pass now.

In addition to free entry, US Cellular will provide each vehicle popular movie snacks, including popcorn, candy and water. To support local businesses in the area, the event at the Pitt County Fair Grounds will feature an eastern North Carolina favorite snack, Pirate`s Popcorn, made in Greenville.

