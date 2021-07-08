Online Originals: Vendors in Greenville begin prep for local Comic-Con

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vendors say Comic-Con isn’t just about superheroes, but also about celebrating the diversity of art in the industry.

The Greenville Convention Center will host Comic-Con on August 7. Organizers say this event is a great way for artists to show off their work – in comics, with costume play, or even their digital pieces. Vendors are also excited to show off what they have.

Blue Ox Games say they rented out one of the biggest spaces at the center. They’ll have board games available for people to pass the time. Harry Frank, the owner, said conventions like these are “safe spaces” for some people to be themselves.

“You get to go there, and let your geeky hat fly and have a great time,” Frank said. “And I think it’s always great to have a space where you can always be you.”

