Open-air circus tour coming through Capital Region

“Stars Above,” an all-American open air circus production coming through the Capital Region and New England.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hideaway Circus is launching a tour of the Northeastern U.S., covering Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Upstate New York. The tour starts Friday and lasts through September.

Open-air shows start at 7:30 p.m. Check out the schedule for “Stars Above,” which does not feature animals:

  • August 13 to 14: New England Center for Circus Arts, in Brattleboro, Vermont
  • August 19 to 21: Contemporary Circus and Immersive Arts Center, 65 Prospect Park Road in Troy
  • August 24 to 25: Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts, 62 Water Street in Catskill
  • August 27 to 29: Town of Wilton Parks Department in Wilton, Connecticut
  • August 31 to September 1: New Paltz
  • September 3 to 5: Circus Culture, 116 West Green Street in Ithaca
  • September 7 to 9: Syracuse
  • September 10 to 11: Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive in Lake Placid
  • September 14 to 15: Phantom Theater, 48 Lareau Road in Waitsfield/Warren, Vermont
  • September 17 to 18: Upper Valley Circus Camp, 91 Thrasher Road in Plainfield/Cornish, New Hampshire

Tickets are on sale now and start at $25. Hideaway Circus has several rain dates planned on Sundays, just in case. They also say they’ve partnered with over a dozen community organizations to offer low-cost options for people affected by the pandemic.

In Troy, the performance is part of the city’s second-annual “Circus in the Park.” They say that you can buy a ticket for premium seating, or find a free spot on the grass with no reservation required.

“Stars Above” is a brand new, all-ages production meant to hearken back to the intimacy of early 19th-century touring circuses and traveling family troupes. It combines modern and traditional elements and reportedly showcases an all-star cast of American circus performers and musicians who were called back from international engagements because of the pandemic. They perform outdoors, beneath the stars, on a custom-built circular stage and aerial rig.

