GREENVILLE, N.C. — The fourth season of Inner Banks Media’s Concert on the Common was scheduled to begin this Thursday night at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater. However, an uncertain weather forecast has postponed the start.

Forecasters are calling for lower temperatures after 6 pm on Thursday and a good chance of rain. Motown Legacy Review was scheduled to take the stage this Thursday but will now be featured later in the summer.

This season’s series will feature six different bands including the Greenville crowd favorite On The Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute, which will now kick off the season on May 11 at 6 pm.

All of the shows are scheduled for Thursday nights at 6 pm. This is the first year the series has expanded to six shows. The bands scheduled for this season’s Concert On The Common include:

May 11 – On The Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

May 25 – The Band of Oz

June 8 – Landslide – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

June 22 – Legacy Motown Review (reschedule)

June 29 – The Embers featuring Craig Woolard

July 13 – Tuesday’s Gone – A Tribute to Lynard Skynard

Concert on the Common is a production of Inner Banks Media which owns and operates radio stations in eastern North Carolina including 107.9 WNCT, 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, Oldies 94.1 & 102.7 and 96.3 WRHT. The City of Greenville and Greenville Junior League are co-sponsors of the event.