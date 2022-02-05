Owner of SeaWorld, Busch Gardens offer to buy Kings Dominion parent company

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Cedar Fair, a company that owns and operates several amusement parks and waterparks across the country, including Kings Dominion in Hanover County, has announced that they received an “unsolicited non-binding proposal” from SeaWorld Entertainment, inc.

According to the Virginia Gazette, the offer to buy the Ohio-based company and their 16 amusement park properties from the SeaWorld ownership group is nearly $3.5 billion.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates three SeaWorld locations in San Diego, Orlando and San Antonio, as well as the two Busch Gardens locations in Williamsburg and Tampa. The rights to the Busch Gardens parks were acquired by SeaWorld’s ownership group for $2.7 billion in 2009.