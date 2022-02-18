Paul McCartney coming to Truist Field in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A big performer is coming to Truist Field!

Friday, Wake Forest University announced that Paul McCartney would be performing at Truist Field on May 21, 2022.

GOT BACK marks Paul McCartney’s return to live performances. He hasn’t performed live since 2019.

The tour will kick off April 28 in Spokane WA and run through to June 16 in East Rutherford NJ.

The GOT BACK Tour’s Saturday, May 21st stop at Wake Forest University’s Truist Field will be the only tour date in the Carolinas.

“Wake Forest University is honored to host the legendary Paul McCartney inside Truist Field on May 21,” said Wake Forest University Director of Athletics John Currie. “This exciting concert reflects our commitment to providing Value to Winston-Salem and the Triad. We look forward to fans from around the state and across the country making their way to Truist Field for this world-class event with Paul McCartney and a musical version of the Best Fan Experience in North Carolina!”



The tour will also include stops in cities where Paul has put in more recent yet no less unforgettable performances, including Boston MA, Los Angeles CA, Orlando FL, Seattle WA, and Syracuse NY.



Tickets for all GOT BACK tour dates will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.