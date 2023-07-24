GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Crowds gathered at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater Sunday evening to enjoy what they said is one of their favorite city traditions.

It’s a tradition that stretches back to 1973 in Greenville. This marks the 50th year of the event.

“We’re just here, we’ve come out to Sunday in the Park just looking for something that was quite entertaining for us to do, and this is a free activity that is very good for the Greenville community, anytime there is something entertaining and free, it is always good for the community,” said Pamela and Tony Ellis.

Robert Miller was also there Sunday to see one of his favorite bands perform in the Town Commons, at a price you can’t beat.

“I’m a Pitt County native, I live down in Ayden,” Miller said. “Oh, it’s something to look forward to, it’s a free concert, free entertainment, the vendors are really good, the food was good.”

One of those vendors was Funnels of Love. Samiyah Maden is the owner and said she and her family traveled from Jacksonville to serve the people Sunday evening.

“We like being out here for the community and we like to sell and have a good time, listen to good music … it’s fun for us also,” said Maden.

The next Sunday in the Park will be July 30 and Love Tribe is the featured performer.