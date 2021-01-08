Photo shows Britney Spears’ ex-husband at pro-Trump protest

US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Pop star Britney Spear’s former husband Jason Alexander shared a selfie from the pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C., according to multiple reports.

Alexander, a self-described “journalist at conspiracy theories & history,” posted the photo of himself in a Trump “45” beanie with the caption “DC. Millions showed up.”

Alexander’s page includes conspiracy theories about COVID-19, vaccines and the Federal Reserve, among others.

There’s no evidence at this point, however, that he was part of the violent mob that stormed the Capitol.

Alexander, a friend of Spears’ during their childhoods in Kentwood, La., was briefly married to the singer in 2004. The whirlwind nuptials took place on January 03, 2004 after the pair eloped to Las Vegas, but the marriage was annulled on Jan. 5.