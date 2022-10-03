GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s fall ya’ll! What better way to get into the fall spirit than with pumpkin picking at your favorite farm!
There are a number of great places in Eastern North Carolina to choose from. Each has its own unique features and attractions.
Check out the top spots below and click on each place’s link for more details.
=====
Briley’s Farm Market
5290 Old Pactolus Road Greenville, NC 27834
Saturday’s 9am – 7pm, Sundays Noon – 6pm
$15 Admission
Hayride, jump pad, tube slide, inflatables, games, animals, corn maze, corn pit, duck races, tube swing, playgrounds, cow train, sunflower maze, 65-foot fun slide, concessions, Mums, hay, cornstalks, Indian corn, pumpkins, and more.
Briley’s Pumpkin Patch roadside stand is located at the intersection of East Fire Tower Road and Ashcroft Road in Greenville.
Cotton Tops Pumpkin Patch
2003 Gray Tilghman Road, Kinston, NC
Cotton Tops Pumpkin Patch | Facebook
10 am – 6 pm Daily
Mums, watermelon, multicolored pumpkins, photo opportunities, fun for kids.
Cash, Check or Venmo Only.
Darnell’s Flower and Produce Shoppe
103 N Kinston Blvd. Pink Hill, NC
Darnell’s Flower and Produce Shoppe | Facebook
Mums, pumpkins, wheat straw, fall produce, salsa, pickles, okra.
Hog Wild at Howard Farms
165 Rhodestown Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540
Hog Wild at Howard Farms | Facebook
Friday 6 – 9 pm, Saturday 11 am – 9 pm, Sunday 11 am – 6 pm until October 23
5-acre corn maze, kiddie maze, barrel train ride, tube slides, corn hut, hayrides, pumpkins, and more.
General Admission $10 plus $2 for unlimited hayrides, kids under 2 and under are Free
Fairytale Trail: (Haunted Attraction)
Friday, Oct 28 Gates open at 6:30 pm event starts at 7 – Midnight
Saturday, Oct 29 Gates open at 6:30 pm event starts at 7 – Midnight
$12 per person. Tickets will stop being sold by 11:30 pm each night.
Not recommended for younger children.
Home Place Strawberries & More
3055 Chinquapin Rd. Farmville, NC 28828
Home Place Strawberries & More | Facebook
Thursday – Friday 10 am – 6 pm, Saturdays 10 am – 4 pm, Sunday 1 – 5 pm
Agritourism Farm
Farm animals, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, plants, mums, jellies, jams, juices, playground, homemade pumpkin spice ice cream, peanuts, hayride.
H.O.P.E. Farms and Learning Center
872 Briley Road Greenville, NC 27834
Farm animal train ride, petting zoo, playground, kids activities, concessions.
Community Trunk-or-Treat Event October 22 5 –7 pm, Free to the public
Hubb’s Farm NC
10276 N US 421 HWY Clinton, NC 28328
Saturday 10 am – 9 pm, Sunday 10 am – 6 pm, Wed – Fri 10 am – 3 pm
Admission $19.99 ages 2-64, $17.99 ages 64 and older, $17.99 military
Rides for kids, barrel train, jump pillow, giant sandbox, hayride, corn maze, pumpkins, bunnyville, fire pits, barrel slide, mini-zipline, animal acres, rope mountain, treasure mine, human foosball, shark tooth dig, the farm store, Pa’s Kitchen, and more.
Mike’s Farm
1600 Haw Branch Road Beulaville, NC 28518
Pickin’ Patch – Mike’s Farm – Beulaville
Thursday – Saturday Noon – 8 pm, Sunday – Wednesday CLOSED
Agritourism farm
Pumpkin picking, hayride, family-style restaurant, gift shop.
Porter Farms roadside stands in Kinston and Greenville
The Nuese Sport Shop 2325 NC HWY 258 N Kinston, NC 28501
Monday – Saturday 8 am – 6 pm, Sunday 10 am – 6 pm
South Memorial Drive between Dollar Tree and Handy Mart Winterville/Greenville
Monday – Friday 9 am – 6 pm, Saturday 8 am – 6 pm, Sunday 10 am – 6 pm
Strawberry Farm – Porter Farms Produce and Nursery Kinston
Pumpkins, mums, gourds, fall produce.
Raised in a Barn Farm Nights of Fright
2100 North Carolina 33 East, Chocowinity, NC 27817
Raised in a Barn Farm | Facebook
Open starting October 7 Friday – Saturday 8 – 11 pm
$25 tickets, fast past $35 to skip the lines
Sonlight Farms
293 Bunn Road Kenly, NC 27542
Saturdays in October 10 am – 5 pm
M-F appointment or field trip only
$12 for everyone 2 years and older
Concessions available Saturday
Tube Slide, playground, swings, corn maze, petting zoo, hayride.
Stokes Family Farm
3674 Ivy Road, Greenville, NC 27858
Saturday 10 am – 6 pm, Sunday Noon – 5pm
Pumpkin picking, activity barn, apple blaster, corn cannon, corn crib, corn hole, tug of war, double pipe slide, jump pillow, farmland playground, hayrides, corn maze, hoop it up, tiny town, tractors, pig races, petting zoo and more.
Southside Farms
320 Harding Ln, Chocowinity, NC
Monday – Saturday 9 am – 5 pm, Sunday CLOSED
Pumpkins, mums, corn maze, produce, hayrides, corn box, fall goodies like apple cider, jams and jellies, apples, soup base, scarecrows, and more.
White’s Farm
5200 US HW 17 N, Vanceboro, NC 28586
White’s Farm – Farmers Market, Strawberries, Farm
Monday – Saturday 8 am – 6 pm Sunday 10 am – 6 pm
Corn pit, jump pillow, hayride, corn maze, pumpkins, mums, corn stalks, caramel apples, hay, gem mining, ice cream, fresh fall produce.
No charge for parents as long as child pass is purchased
Fall packages start at $13 and includes 1 bag of paydirt, jump pillow pass, and a corn maze pass.