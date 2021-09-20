Pitt County Fair returns after year without due to COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the Pitt County Fair, the fun and excitement is back and will be on full display starting Tuesday.

“Last year, we were kind of sad we couldn’t have it, and we definitely had a year of rest, but we’re working hard to make it even better,” said Pitt County Fair Executive Phyllis Ross.

The fair runs Tuesday-Sunday and, after a year off, Ross and others say they are ready to welcome people back for the rides, food and other fun associated with it.

“We were very disappointed and, of course, all of the families, the community, they were disappointed, but we couldn’t avoid it,” Ross said. “It was something we felt we had to do for safety.”

Safety is the top priority as managers and vendors prepared to welcome the community to enjoy the fun on Monday, making final preps to make sure everything was ready to roll.

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

“I’m hoping that everyone will come out and have a good time,” Ross said. “It is family-oriented and we do everything we possibly can to make it safe.”

There will be dozens of rides, other entertainment, food, vendors, karakoe and even helicopter rides.

“We are following the CDC guidelines,” Ross said. “They will be required to wear masks inside the buildings but outside they don’t have to. We will have hand sanitizer stations for them to use.”

There’s also a great deal for families and groups who want to attend the fair, starting with Tuesday’s opener.

“If you have a carload up to six, no more than six, you can get in for $60 dollars and that takes care of your wristband and your entrance fee,” Ross said.

Fair managers say it’s been a stressful year of isolation, and they are encouraging everyone to come out and have some fun.