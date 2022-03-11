GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There were 48 high school theatre students from North Pitt, JH Rose, DH Conley and Ayden Grifton High School who attended A Day of Theatre on Thursday at East Carolina University’s School of Theatre and Dance to learn the ins and outs of theatre production.

“The idea for Day of Theatre was developed by Chelsea Cullen and myself about seven years ago. And we wanted to have an event for the theatre arts students to get together similar to all-county chorus, all-county band, there was a real gap and there wasn’t anything for our theatre students. So we put the day together,” said Julie George, a theatre arts teacher at North Pitt High School.

Students met and were taught by professional theatre artists to practice their craft.

“I like improv because you can express yourself as a different character and stuff like that,” said Juqual Ahyman, senior at North Pitt High School.

During the event, students practiced stage combat, improv, design and production and costume design.

“Theatre has helped me a lot through high school because I’ve been in theatre since ninth grade and like, I learned more I learned how to talk to people more and come out of my shell,” said Aquarius Pettaway, senior at North Pitt High School.

The event wasn’t only important for students but also for the instructors.

“It’s always good to be able to get back to the community and show kids just different things in theatre, dance, whatever they may not normally be exposed to. And so for us, this is huge,” said Javier Castillo, a performer with IBX Improv.

While A Day of Theatre could be used as a time to see if high school students may be interested in pursuing theatre, theatre instructors said participating in the event and being involved in the arts is important and teaches skills for everyday life.