WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Concert Association will be hosting a sensational pop trio.

Divas3 is set to perform its most popular hits at the Historic Turnage Theatre in Washington on Thursday, March 23. Tickets are $30 each and are balcony seating only, which can be accessed by stairs. The concert will start at 7:30 pm.

For more information visit the Beaufort County Concert Association’s website or call 252-947-2076.