GREENVILLE, N.C. — Heavy rain forecasts have created a need for organizers of the Concert on the Common series to postpone this week’s scheduled event.

The Motown Legacy Review was scheduled to perform Thursday night at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater. This is the second time this season rain has postponed this group’s performance.

The rain date for Motown Legacy is now Thursday, July 27.

There are still six scheduled shows remaining in the series for this year. The next show is scheduled for next Thursday night June 22 and will feature Craig Woolard and the Embers from 6-8 pm.

The Concert on the Common spring and summer series is presented by the radio stations of Inner Banks Media. Inner Banks Media owns and operates 107.9 WNCT, 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, Oldies 102.7 and 94.1 (coastal counties) and 96.3 WRHT (Morehead City).