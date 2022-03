(WGHP) — A WWE legend announced his retirement from the sport Friday.

Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring competition in an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s “First Take.”

The WWE tweeted the announcement as well.

Triple H is one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history. From co-founding the iconic D-Generation X to shepherding future main-eventers Randy Orton and Batista toward WWE greatness, he’s been a staple of the WWE for decades.