GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Nutcracker Ballet is returning to Greenville for the 30th year.

It has been presented by Dance Arts Theatre for 30 years and will be held at East Carolina University in Wright Auditorium on Dec. 10-11 this year.

Since 1985, the event has contributed more than $270,000 to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Contributions made by small businesses, community members, and major corporations allow this tradition to continue. This year the event is set to distribute all net proceeds to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Artistic Director of the North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts and Dance Arts Theatre, Sherryl Tipton, said the opportunity to come together for a beneficial cause is the reason that she continues to participate.

“There is something magical that happens in our community during Nutcracker season,” said Tipton. “It is more than a ballet. It is about giving back and helping those who are unable to help themselves. It is about kids helping kids and it is an unforgettable experience for all ages.”

A cast of dancers from The North Carolina Academy of Dance, Dance Arts Theatre, American Ballet Theatre, San Francisco Ballet and Carolina Ballet will perform with a live accompaniment by the ECU Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are on sale now. Information about tickets and contributor information is available online at www.nutcrackerballetdat.com.