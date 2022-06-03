GREENVILLE, N.C. — Your age is just a number, but how you use the internet and social media can say a lot about that number.

ExpressVPN created an interactive quiz that will guess your technological age, based loosely on real-world stats about internet use among different age groups. Not shockingly, younger people use social media much more than older individuals. The more popular platforms seem to be TikTok and Instagram, rather than Facebook or Twitter.

When it comes to devices, some studies show that many older users have a tablet or e-reader but no smartphone, but the reverse is more likely among younger groups.

At the ages between 16-24, two in five respondents said they have at least one “finsta,” or fake Instagram used for spam photos. 14% said they spend five hours a day on Youtube, and another 11% say they spend more than five hours a day on TikTok. Their survey also found that while Gen Z spends a lot of time online, they also have a high awareness of internet safety issues and take some precautions.