Regal Theaters announces May 21 reopening for Greenville location

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The movies will be back at the Regal Greenville Grande later this month.

The Greenville location, which has been temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen on May 21. Regal Theaters announced the reopening on its website.

AMC Theatres announced March 18 that 98% of its U.S. movie theaters would reopen. That includes the AMC Fire Tower 12 in Greenville, the AMC Classic Jacksonville 16 and the AMC Classic Kalli 12, also in Jacksonville. Those locations currently have limited showings as the area and country continue the slow climb back after the pandemic.