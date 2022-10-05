GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In this economy?! Apparently so.

Website Reviews.org, which takes a look at technology and how it helps or improves daily lives, surveyed 1,000 Americans and found out that 1 in 4 Netflix subscribers plan to leave due to rising costs.

Other factors included lack of titles and costs due to inflation. The reports of plans to crack down on password sharing also are not helping as well with 30% of users claiming to share their password outside of their household.

The report indicates Netflix has lost nearly 1.2 million subscribers in the first two quarters of 2022 and is recording subscriber loss for the first time in a decade. The report also states Netflix was hopeful to add up to 1 million new subscribers in the third quarter of 2022.

