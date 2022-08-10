RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – We got some game(rs) in North Carolina.

Website Time2Play compared data that looked at the 50 biggest cities in the United States and Canada. The data covered cost of living, internet speed, the number of GameStop and Best Buy stores and the average price of a pizza (all essentials for gamers).

Raleigh is ranked number one or very high in several of those categories and came out No. 1 overall with a 65.08 score.

Just imagine, eating greasy pizza when playing Super Smash Bros. or Call of Duty.

While Raleigh is ranked at number one, Charlotte is ranked No. 7 as well.

