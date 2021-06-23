Rocket Man: Elton John announces Bank of America Stadium concert

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Don’t go breaking our hearts, Elton John.

The legendary musician will be bringing his farewell tour to the Queen City on September 18, 2022. Tickets go on sale next Wednesday.

The sign was seen on the stadium screen inside Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday. The Panthers made the announcement a short time later.

“I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career,” he said as part of the release of the 30-date tour. “Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time.”

Elton John joins a growing list of events other than Panthers games at BofA Stadium. A slew of college football games, high school football games, and concerts including Garth Brooks and Billy Joel have already been booked.

The Rocket Man turned 74 in March and the tour, titled ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road,’ begins in Germany.