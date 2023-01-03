GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Scott Avett of the Avett Brothers will be showcasing his artwork in a show titled “After the Fact” at the Greenville Museum of Art.

The solo exhibition will be running until January 21 and involves large-scale oil paintings and prints that cover multiple subjects like spirituality and heartache. Scott is a graduate of the East Carolina University Studio Art Program.

Admission to the show is free for GMOA Members and $5 per person for nonmembers. The event will be held at 802 South Evans St.

