(NEXSTAR) – Singer Sinead O’Connor has died, the Irish Times reported Wednesday. She was 56 years old.
O’Connor, born in Dublin, became an international music star with her hit “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The song climbed to the top of the Billboard Music charts in 1990.
Her discography spanned decades. O’Connor released ten studio albums between 1987 and 2014. Her 1991 album “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got” won the Grammy for best alternative performance.
Her cause of death was not immediately released.
