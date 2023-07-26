(NEXSTAR) – Singer Sinead O’Connor has died, the Irish Times reported Wednesday. She was 56 years old.

O’Connor, born in Dublin, became an international music star with her hit “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The song climbed to the top of the Billboard Music charts in 1990.

Her discography spanned decades. O’Connor released ten studio albums between 1987 and 2014. Her 1991 album “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got” won the Grammy for best alternative performance.

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor performs on stage at Akvarium Klub in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP)

FILE – Irish singer Sinead O’Connor performs on August 11, 2013 in Lorient, western of France during the Inter-Celtic Festival of Lorient. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE- Sinead O’Connor performs at the “Albert Nobbs” soundtrack release party at Palihouse Holloway on January 6, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Her cause of death was not immediately released.

