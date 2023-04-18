CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A big event this weekend will bring together thousands of people, all looking for something unique.

Southern Charm at the Farm now has fans all across the state. But this is more than just an ordinary show.

Brad Jones found it’s an event that supports hundreds of vendors, all creating products that are Made in North Carolina.

Southern Charm at the Farm is happening Saturday, April 22 at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons. The gates open at 9 a.m. and it continues until 4 p.m.

Tickets are 5 dollars for adults, while kids under 5 are admitted free. If you want details on some of the vendors who will be there, just visit their website.