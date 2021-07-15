Steelers quarterback Haskins loses a tooth; wife charged with domestic battery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The wife of Pittsburgh Steeler backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins was charged with domestic battery after a July 3 incident at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, 23, is accused of knocking out one of his teeth when she punched him after a disagreement, according to an arrest report. A piece of his tooth was found on the floor of a room at the hotel.

Haskins told Metro police officers the couple have had verbal arguments in the past but nothing physical.

“I want her out of my room,” Haskins told a security officer at The Cosmopolitan. “She hit me and cut my lip open.”

According to Haskins’s Instagram and several news articles, the couple was recently engaged at TAO Asian Bistro & Nightclub at The Venetian.

Contradicting the engagement reports, Gondrezick-Haskins told police they were planning to celebrate their commitment to each other by renewing their vows, according to statements contained in an arrest report. They were reportedly married on March 19 after dating for about a year and a half.

The couple, who lives in Pittsburgh, was in Las Vegas for a wedding with 14 of their friends.

The dispute stemmed from plans for social outings. Gondrezick-Haskins and her friends were going to a “Magic Mike” show, and Haskins and his friends were going to Drai’s Beach Club & Nightclub. Instead of waiting for Gondrezick-Haskins and the others, Haskins and his friends went without them. When they returned, the fight got physical.

Haskins was treated for facial injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Gondrezick-Haskins was not in handcuffs during her interview with detectives because she had hurt her hand.

Haskins was signed by the Steelers after he was released by the Washington football team in December and is the backup for starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He had been drafted by Washington as the No. 15 pick overall in 2019. Haskins set records in his sophomore season at Ohio State, where he threw 50 touchdowns — one of just seven NCAA quarterbacks to do that in a single season.

Gondrezick-Haskins played basketball at Michigan State University. She is the daughter of Grant Gondrezick and Lisa Harvey-Gondrezick, and her sister, Kysre, was the fourth overall pick in last year’s WNBA draft, playing for the Indiana Fever.

Gondrezick-Haskins has posted bail and is expected to appear back in court on Aug. 3.